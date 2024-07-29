Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 3.05% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.896.72 -12 OPM %61.9765.18 -PBDT5.835.80 1 PBT5.465.36 2 NP4.053.93 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story