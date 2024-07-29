Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 3.05% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.896.7261.9765.185.835.805.465.364.053.93

