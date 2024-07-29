Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 48.40% to Rs 32.47 crore

Net loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.40% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.4762.93 -48 OPM %-20.335.36 -PBDT-6.363.49 PL PBT-9.010.91 PL NP-9.190.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story