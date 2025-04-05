Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Indian Bank said that its total deposits jumped 7.12% to Rs 7.37 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 6.88 lakh crore as of 31st March 2024.

On sequential basis, the banks deposits increased 5% from Rs 7.02 lakh crore as of 31st December 2024.

Total business jumped 8.43% YoY and 5.1% QoQ to Rs 13.25 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025.

Gross advances stood at Rs 5.88 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 10.11% YoY and 5.2% QoQ.

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.84% stake in the bank as on 31st December 2024. The banks standalone net profit jumped 34.6% to Rs 2,852.36 crore on 11.3% increase in total income to Rs 17,912.03 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.65% to end at Rs 545.70 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

