Narayana Hrudayalaya enters into O&M agreement with Kammavari Sangham

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya has entered into an operation and management agreement with M/s. Kammavari Sangham, a registered Society under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960 to govern the operation, maintenance, overall management of the hospital to be built by M/s. Kammavari Sangham and to provide healthcare services.

The purpose of the agreement is to set-up hospital infrastructure to be run and operated by Narayana Hrudayalaya with capacity of 110 beds in the Bengaluru South region. The Project is expected to commence operations in the FY 2026-27.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

