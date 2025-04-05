Force Motors' domestic sales climb 11% YoY in March 2025

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 11.02% to 3,606 units in March 2025, as against 3,248 units sold in March 2024.

The companys exports tumbled 77.62% to 94 units in March 2025 as compared with 420 units sold in March 2024.

The company sold a total of 3,700 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in March 2025, up 0.87% as compared with 3,688 units sold in March 2024.

LCV sales for March 2025 include 394 units sold against order from Uttar Pradesh Government for supply of 2,429 Vehicles

The company said that it has discontinued tractor business effective from closure of business hours on 31st March, 2024

Force Motors is an automobile company. The company manufactures small and light CVs, multi-utility vehicles. It offers solutions for both passenger and goods transport with its Traveller and Trax ranges leading their respective segments. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35% to Rs 115.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 85.40 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 11.7% YoY to Rs 1,899.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.56% to settle at Rs 8,884.90 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News