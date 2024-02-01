Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Shares of infrastructure companies advanced after the Finance Minister increased the capital expenditure in the interim budget for FY 2025 by 11.1% to Rs 11.1 lakh crore.

For FY24, the capital expenditure was Rs 10 lakh crore. Capex for the next financial year of Rs 11.1 lakh crore, will be 3.5% of GDP.

Gvk Power & Infrastructure (up 4.51%), PSP Projects (up 1.59%), G R Infraprojects (up 1.68%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 0.90%) advanced.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Meanwhile, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.03 points or 0.09% to 71,814.14. The Nifty 50 index added 18.25 points or 0.08% to 21,743.95.

