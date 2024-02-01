Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of infrastructure companies advanced after the Finance Minister increased the capital expenditure in the interim budget for FY 2025 by 11.1% to Rs 11.1 lakh crore.

For FY24, the capital expenditure was Rs 10 lakh crore. Capex for the next financial year of Rs 11.1 lakh crore, will be 3.5% of GDP.

Gvk Power & Infrastructure (up 4.51%), PSP Projects (up 1.59%), G R Infraprojects (up 1.68%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 0.90%) advanced.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For FY2024, the capital expenditure was Rs 10 lakh crore. Capex for the next financial year will be 3.5% of GDP.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Meanwhile, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.03 points or 0.09% to 71,814.14. The Nifty 50 index added 18.25 points or 0.08% to 21,743.95.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power shares gain

Utilties shares gain

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for South Central Railway project

USGKnauf Unites with Dealers and Architects through Thrilling India-Pakistan Cricket Match

In an Industry First, Access Architects Acquires Global Architectural Firm Headed by Industry Veteran Yann Andre Leroy, Forms AXS Designs

Arvind SmartSpaces edges higher after PAT more than doubles in Q3; quarterly bookings at Rs 280 crore

Data Patterns (India) jumps after Q3 PAT rises 53% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Olectra Greentech surges after FM announces intent to promote greater adoption of e-buses

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story