Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Bansal Roofing Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2024.

Uma Exports Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 84.98 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63244 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd spiked 14.34% to Rs 193. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5974 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd soared 11.64% to Rs 168.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5823 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd exploded 11.18% to Rs 69.59. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21331 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd advanced 11.10% to Rs 107.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17790 shares in the past one month.

