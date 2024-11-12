Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 40.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 27.60% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 40.97% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.60% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.2315.51 -28 OPM %-21.821.48 -PBDT9.787.58 29 PBT8.566.37 34 NP7.815.54 41

