Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 40.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.60% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 40.97% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.60% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.2315.51-21.821.489.787.588.566.377.815.54

