Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 30.49 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 285.71% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.4931.445.970.101.590.721.110.241.080.28

