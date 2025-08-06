Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated today that the monsoon season has been progressing well. We are also approaching the festival season, which typically brings greater enthusiasm and buoyancy in economic activity. This favourable domestic setting, together with supportive policies of the Government and the Reserve Bank, augurs well for the Indian economy in the near term, as geopolitical uncertainties have somewhat abated, even though global trade challenges continue to linger. Over the medium-term also, the Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order drawing on its inherent strength, robust fundamentals, and comfortable buffers. Domestic growth is holding up and is broadly evolving along the lines of our assessment even though some high-frequency indicators showed mixed signals in May-June. Rural consumption remains resilient1 while urban consumption revival, especially discretionary spending, is tepid. Fixed investment3 supported by buoyant government capex continues to support economic activity.

