TD Power Systems secures Rs 48-cr order from MNC

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
TD Power Systems announced that its subsidiary, TDPS USA, secured an order worth Rs 48 crore from a leading multinational company (MNC).

The order is for the supply of generators for gas turbine applications in a data center in the United States, with deliveries scheduled between February 2026 and August 2027.

The company confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter groups, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The order has been placed by an unrelated multinational company and does not fall under related-party transactions.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

The company reported a 41.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.07 crore on a 35.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 371.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

TD Power Systems rose 0.79% to Rs 510.10 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

