Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 0.66% today to trade at Rs 3741. The BSE Auto index is up 0.27% to quote at 62451.95. The index is up 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 0.33% and Uno Minda Ltd added 0.31% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 16.27 % over last one year compared to the 5.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 5.42% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2750 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3796 on 01 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.