Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 5.42% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 0.66% today to trade at Rs 3741. The BSE Auto index is up 0.27% to quote at 62451.95. The index is up 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 0.33% and Uno Minda Ltd added 0.31% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 16.27 % over last one year compared to the 5.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 5.42% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2750 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3796 on 01 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Quality Power bags Rs 14-cr order for coil products

Stock Alert: Bikaji Foods Intl, IRFC, Deep Inds, CEAT

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story