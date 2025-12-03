Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers said that it has been selected as the preferred development partner for a major residential redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai.

The project spans approximately 1.53 acres, with a gross development value of around Rs 1,010 crore.

Located in Matunga, the site benefits from seamless connectivity to key social and business hubs. The micro market is a well-established residential catchment with proximity to Shivaji Park, leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, robust transport networks and nearby metro links.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer- Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: This mandate is a strong endorsement of the trust communities place in Mahindra Lifespaces to deliver redevelopment that genuinely uplifts neighbourhoods.

Matunga is a well established and highly valued neighbourhood, and this redevelopment allows us to contribute thoughtfully to its next chapter with homes designed for modern lifestyles."

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 53.30 million square feet across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations soared 130.74% to Rs 17.56 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 418 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Quality Power bags Rs 14-cr order for coil products

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story