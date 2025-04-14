Indian Hotels Co adds 100 new locations to its hotel portfolio in FY25

Indian Hotels Co has increased its footprint with 100 new locations, with 74 signings and 26 openings in FY2025, taking its portfolio to 380 hotels.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, IHCL in the last fiscal year has clocked a record 74 signings resulting in an industry leading pipeline of 137 hotels. This was enabled by IHCL's strong brand presence across market segments coupled with the sustained demand buoyancy. In alignment with our strategic roadmap Accelerate 2030, a significant share of the signings were in Gateway and Ginger brands, reflective of the fast growing Upscale and Midscale segments in India. This year, we continued to build scale in each of the brands with Ginger crossing a 100-hotel portfolio and Vivanta reaching the 50+ hotel mark.

She added, In line with our strategy of growing with the Taj brand in key international markets, we forayed in the cities of Bahrain and Ras Al Khaimah in the Middle East with over 800 keys, strengthening our footprint in the region.

Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President - Hotel Openings & New Businesses, IHCL added, IHCL opened 26 new hotels in FY25, with Ginger leading the way with 9 hotels across diverse markets including commercial centres of Nagpur and Coimbatore, industrial townships like Jamshedpur, leisure destinations like Srinagar, Udaipur and Diu as well as in state capitals of New Delhi and Goa.

She added, Building on its legacy, IHCL pioneered new tourism destinations with SeleQtions and Gateway hotels in Diu and expanded its presence in spiritual destinations with a Taj resort in Puri. Undertaking select investments, we opened a 111 key Taj hotel at Cochin International Airport and forayed with Taj brand in state capitals of Dehradun and Patna. Across these 26 new hotel openings, IHCL created over 2,500 direct jobs contributing to local economies and livelihoods.

IHCL is well poised to achieve its goal of a 700-hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030.

