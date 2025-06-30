Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Indian Hotels Co announced the disinvestment / sale of 100% shareholding in Leanluxe Hospitality (the Company's step-down subsidiary) by Roots Corporation (the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary) to Tata Sons.

Leanluxe Hospitality was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roots Corporation. Consequent to the above transaction, Leanluxe Hospitality has ceased to be a subsidiary of Roots Corporation and consequently, a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 30 June 2025.

