Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Hotels Co announced the disinvestment / sale of 100% shareholding in Leanluxe Hospitality (the Company's step-down subsidiary) by Roots Corporation (the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary) to Tata Sons.

Leanluxe Hospitality was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roots Corporation. Consequent to the above transaction, Leanluxe Hospitality has ceased to be a subsidiary of Roots Corporation and consequently, a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story