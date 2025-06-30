One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

One MobiKwik Systems announced two senior-level promotions aimed at strengthening its core businesses and accelerating product innovation.

Saurabh Dwivedi has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), building on his significant contributions since joining MobiKwik in August 2023 as Senior Vice President - Engineering for the company's Payments division. O

Dhruv Wadhera has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP), Offline Payments. Dhruv has been leading MobiKwik's Offline Payments vertical since June 2023, spearheading its expansion across Bharat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News