Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Aimtron Electronics zoomed 8.13% to Rs 670 after the firm has entered into a Rs 97.55 crore original design manufacturing (ODM) agreement with a US-based infrastructure company to develop transformer-free uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

This marks a significant milestone in Aimtrons journey toward becoming a key player in innovation-driven, high-value electronics manufacturing. The long-term partnership between the two companies has the potential to create further opportunities for Aimtron in the future.

Under the agreement, Aimtron will lead the end-to-end development and solutions for an advanced, transformer-free Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system. Designed to provide compact, energy-efficient, and highly reliable power for modern and sensitive electronic equipment, the solution will address the evolving needs of digital infrastructure across industries. It promises to deliver superior energy efficiency, space optimization, and operational reliability.

Mukesh Vasani, Chairman of Aimtron, said, Its my honor to partake in such a meaningful step forward in Aimtrons journey. This partnership is more than a reflection of our continued growthit represents the trust placed in Aimtrons engineering innovation and the value we embed in every technology solution. Im immensely proud of our team for their continued contributions to the leading edge of power technologies and global infrastructure. Their work exemplifies the broad global vision at the heart of Make in India. He added, This partnership is not just a commercial win; it is a strategic inflection point for Aimtron. It reflects our deep engineering expertise, execution strength, and our commitment to moving up the value chain. Were proud to be designing advanced, IP-led power solutions that will be deployed across global infrastructureengineered, developed, and manufactured in India. This is Make in Indiadesigned for global impact.

The project underscores Aimtrons capability to deliver high-value, IP-driven solutions from India, covering the full product lifecyclefrom concept design and prototyping to validation and mass production. It aligns with the companys long-term strategy to expand its global footprint, enhance its value-added offerings, and contribute to the development of world-class products addressing emerging global needs. Aimtron is also actively diversifying into high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defense, telecom and network security, IoT, and AI-driven applicationsbacked by upgraded infrastructure and a highly experienced engineering team. Aimtron Electronics is in the business of manufacturing Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and also also provides services related to the designing of PCBs.