Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2025.

Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 11.63% to Rs 48.76 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR tumbled 9.78% to Rs 0.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.04 lakh shares in the past one month. Rajoo Engineers Ltd lost 9.23% to Rs 109.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. Orbit Exports Ltd shed 6.62% to Rs 215.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10450 shares in the past one month.