Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 165 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
The Indian Hotels Company has through a rights issue acquired 3,30,043 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 at issue price of Rs 5000/- per share, for cash at premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share aggregating to Rs 165.02 crore of ELEL Hotels and Investment, wholly- owned subsidiary.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

