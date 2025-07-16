Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Increases production capacity by 50,000 KTPA

Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) has marked a significant milestone by expanding its Propylene Glycol (PG) Plant. The newly established, state-of-the-art facility will commence operations upon receipt of the Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board.

With this expansion, MPL will increase its Propylene Glycol production capacity by 50,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA), augmenting the existing capacity of 22,000 KTPA. This strategic initiative underscores MPL's steadfast commitment to the Government of India's Make in India vision, bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities to the domestic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News