Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Lupin today announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%, in the United States. Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% is bioequivalent to Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% is indicated for the treatment of steroid responsive inflammatory conditions of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea and anterior segment of the globe such as allergic conjunctivitis, acne rosacea, superficial punctate keratitis, herpes zoster keratitis, iritis, cyclitis, selected infective conjunctivitides, when the inherent hazard of steroid use is accepted to obtain an advisable diminution in edema and inflammation.

It is also indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

