Indian Hotels unveils 'Accelerate 2030' strategy

Indian Hotels Co (IHCL) announced its comprehensive strategy for 2030. Under the plan, IHCL will expand its brandscape, deliver industry- leading margins, double its Consolidated revenue with a 20% return on capital employed and grow its portfolio to 700+ hotels while building on its world-renowned service ethos.

Under 'Accelerate 2030', the focus will be on driving top-line growth with 75% from traditional businesses and management fee and 25%+ from new and re-imagined businesses. Traditional businesses will be enabled by RevPAR leadership, asset management initiatives and inventory expansion of existing assets. Management Fee is expected to cross INR 1,000 crores by 2030, led by not like for like growth and increasing share of managed inventory. New Businesses, comprising of Ginger, Qmin, amStays & Trails and Tree of Life will rapidly scale through a capital light route, delivering a revenue CAGR of 30%+, while the re-imagined businesses of The Chambers and TajSATS, will continue their growth momentum.

Evolution of the brandscape will be central to achieving optimum scale, building salience for new and reimagined brands and introducing innovative formats and concepts. This includes entering new segments like branded residences and extending the brandscape with newer brands like the addition of The Claridges, an opportunity to grow with a differentiated offering in the luxury segment.

Expansion of the portfolio will maintain IHCL's leadership in the Indian Sub-Continent. International presence will be built in global gateway cities with a focus on capital light route only with the Taj brand. Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta will continue their steady growth, collectively contributing another 100 hotels to the pipeline. Reflective of the emerging consumer trends as well as the growth in Tier I and II cities, 75% of our new additions will be driven by the boutique leisure offering of Tree of Life, the re-imagined Gateway brand in the upscale segment, Ginger in the midscale segment.

Excellence in operations with industry leading ESG+ framework of Paathya and IHCL's world-renowned service standards will be the key enablers on this journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News