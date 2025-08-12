Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 29.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 29.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 307.43 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 29.65% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 307.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales307.43364.14 -16 OPM %10.9715.96 -PBDT33.6745.40 -26 PBT29.0842.28 -31 NP21.9231.16 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR sees modest gains, US dollar index holds around one-week high

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 141.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story