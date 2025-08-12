Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.98% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 26.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.98% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.656.0520.3521.321.912.120.981.170.670.91

