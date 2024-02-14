Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 495 cr

Feb 14 2024
Indian Hume Pipe Company has received a letter of intent of the value of Rs.495.04 crore from Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation Jalgaon (Jalgaon Irrigation Project Circle), Maharashtra for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical works for Pressurised Piped Distribution Network of Varkhede Londhe Irrigation Project including Operation and Maintenance of entire system for five years. The project is to be completed within period of 24 months.

Feb 14 2024

