Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 18.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 641.54 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 18.37% to Rs 92.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 641.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 662.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.641.54662.2819.5624.36140.44170.21125.71156.6692.29113.06

