Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 27.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 27.98% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 1218.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1125.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1218.581125.1215.7816.12143.72153.8675.77107.1556.1777.99

