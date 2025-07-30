Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 266.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 2454.22 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 266.55% to Rs 119.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 2454.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2190.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2454.222190.3714.1311.79307.95189.52177.3844.00119.5732.62

