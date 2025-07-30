India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 196.69 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 2.06% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 197.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.196.69197.897.157.4426.0325.1625.6724.8620.4120.84

