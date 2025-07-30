Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 102.39 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 34.65% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 102.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.102.39110.7810.5417.5631.3528.4124.7322.3722.4216.65

