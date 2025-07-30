Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 151.23 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 9.55% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 151.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.151.23155.631.303.846.056.756.026.734.454.92

