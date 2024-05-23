Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 700.56 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 34.75% to Rs 86.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 700.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.14% to Rs 394.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 2780.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2676.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

