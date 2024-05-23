Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 3.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech declined 3.87% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 40.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

