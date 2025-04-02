Indian Navy selects Kirloskar Oil Engines for a prestigious project

For design and development of 6MW Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine

The Indian Navy and Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) have signed a project sanction order under Make - I, for the design and development of a 6MW Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine, on 2 April 2025.

The prototype diesel engine will have an indigenous content of over 50% and will be developed at a cost of Rs 270 Cr with 70% funding from the Government of India. Under this order, Kirloskar Oil Engines will design and develop inhouse, medium speed engines, scalable from 3 MW to 10 MW and the developed engines will be used for Main Propulsion and Power Generation on ships of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Currently, most of these engines are imported and this project is a significant step in the Government of India's vision of indigenisation and achieving self-reliance in marine engine development in this country. This marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to indigenise critical technologies and achieve Aatmanirbharta in Defence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News