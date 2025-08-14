Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 93.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 93.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 192340.65 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 93.11% to Rs 6813.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3528.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 192340.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193844.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192340.65193844.91 -1 OPM %6.905.12 -PBDT12929.118943.86 45 PBT8750.484841.04 81 NP6813.713528.49 93

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025

