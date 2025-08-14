Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 93.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 192340.65 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 93.11% to Rs 6813.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3528.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 192340.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193844.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.192340.65193844.916.905.1212929.118943.868750.484841.046813.713528.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News