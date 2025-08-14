Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.06% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net Loss of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 80.06% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.64118.55-1.73-4.66-1.46-6.64-3.10-8.94-5.76-6.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News