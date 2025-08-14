Alankit consolidated net profit declines 30.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 90.78 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 30.41% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 90.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.7861.93-5.0013.2611.7910.468.538.575.157.40

