Exide Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.8, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 3.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27537.85, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.42 lakh shares in last one month.