Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.88, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.78% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 67.95% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.88, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 6.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40510.05, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 261.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.95, up 1.54% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 82.78% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 67.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

