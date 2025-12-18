Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.07% over last one month compared to 3.54% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell 3.18% today to trade at Rs 162.85. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.42% to quote at 27825.41. The index is down 3.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd decreased 0.7% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 0.33% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 6.41 % over last one year compared to the 5.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.