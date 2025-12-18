INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

The Indian rupee sustained gains following a good rebound in previous session that revived the counter under Rs 91 per dollar mark. INR opened at Rs 90.35 per dollar and climbed to a high of 90.32 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered 55 paise from its all-time low level to close at 90.38 against the US dollar amid suspected aggressive central bank intervention. Rupee's recent fall against the US dollar was primarily driven by external factors and the high volatility in the forex market is expected to persist amid shifting economic and geopolitical cues. The lack of progress in the US and India trade negotiations and extended selling by foreign portfolio investors have weighed on the sentiment. Meanwhile, Indian shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after overnight data indicated a continued cooling in the U.S. labor market. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 120.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at 84,559.65, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 41.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,818.55.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News