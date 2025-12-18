Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network People Services Technologies Ltd Surges 2.02%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Surges 2.02%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 13.59% over last one month compared to 5.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd gained 2.02% today to trade at Rs 1472.25. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.29% to quote at 36966.84. The index is up 5.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sagility Ltd increased 1.1% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.29 % over last one year compared to the 5.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 13.59% over last one month compared to 5.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 723 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388 on 04 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 18 Dec 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Selloff Drags U.S. Markets Lower as Energy Stocks Rally on Crude Rebound

INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 273-cr RBMV contract from Railways

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices; Bank of Japan kicks off its monetary policy meeting

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story