Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Selloff Drags U.S. Markets Lower as Energy Stocks Rally on Crude Rebound

Tech Selloff Drags U.S. Markets Lower as Energy Stocks Rally on Crude Rebound

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Nasdaq plunged 1.8% amid steep declines in Oracle and chip stocks, while energy shares surged after Trump's Venezuela oil blockade lifted crude prices.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 418.14 points (1.8%) to 22,693.32, the S&P 500 slumped 78.83 points (1.2%) to 6,721.43 and the Dow slid 228.29 points (0.5%) to 47,885.97.

U.S. stocks saw a sharp pullback through the day as renewed weakness hit the technology sector, dragging the Nasdaq lower. Oracle plunged 5.4% to a six-month low after reports that Blue Owl Capital would not fund its $10 billion Michigan data center project, though Oracle said the plan remains on track. Major chipmakers including Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD also slumped, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 3.8% and hardware stocks tumbling over 3%.

In contrast, energy stocks outperformed as crude oil prices rebounded from early-2021 lows. The surge followed President Donald Trumps order to blockade sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers after designating Nicolas Maduros government a foreign terrorist organization, fueling supply concerns and lifting oil-related shares.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.2%. The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9%, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3% and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5%.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the session before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.15%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 273-cr RBMV contract from Railways

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices; Bank of Japan kicks off its monetary policy meeting

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story