Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 0.4%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.59, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.23% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.59, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 5.29% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43591.45, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 258.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.36, down 0.01% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 91.23% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News