Indian Overseas Bank down for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.28, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Indian Overseas Bank has lost around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8585.35, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.86 lakh shares in last one month.