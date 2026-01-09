Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.8, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.8, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has eased around 1.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.9 lakh shares in last one month.