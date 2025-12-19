Indian Overseas Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 34.01, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 26.56% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.01, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Indian Overseas Bank has eased around 13.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8325.45, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.76 lakh shares in last one month.