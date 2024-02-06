Indian Overseas Bank soars 4.95%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 65.75, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.43% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.96% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 65.75, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 52.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6582, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1869.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 531.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

