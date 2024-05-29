Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Railway Catering &amp; Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 1.93% to Rs 284.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.46% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 4270.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3541.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1154.77965.02 20 4270.183541.47 21 OPM %31.3933.64 -34.3336.04 - PBDT389.73359.97 8 1611.791380.54 17 PBT374.10348.75 7 1554.571326.81 17 NP284.18278.80 2 1111.081005.88 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Indian Railway Catering &amp; Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story