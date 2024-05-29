Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 1.93% to Rs 284.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.46% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 4270.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3541.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
