Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Railway Catering &amp; Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 1118.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 17.40% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 255.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 1118.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 918.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1118.30918.06 22 OPM %35.2335.49 -PBDT434.77351.67 24 PBT420.87341.30 23 NP300.00255.53 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Aptech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story